Ex-President Duterte denies 'Gentleman's Agreement,' stresses status quo with China

President Rodrigo Duterte said that he only recalled having a status quo with China where neither Manila nor Beijing would make a move that would disrupt peace in the West Philippine Sea.

The former Chief Executive made the clarification in a press conference late Thursday night after his former spokesperson Harry Roque said that Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a "gentleman's agreement" on the disputed waterway.

In particular, Roque claimed that Duterte agreed the Philippines would not send building supplies to fix the BRP Sierra Madre, a dilapidated navy ship from World War II that was purposely sunk on Ayungin Shoal (also called Second Thomas Shoal) in 1999.

During the press briefing, Duterte clarified that he never conceded anything to China while he was still the president.

"The only thing I remember was that status quo. That's the word... No movement, no armed patrols there. As is, where is, so we won't have any trouble. That's what I could remember. I do not even know the Ayungin Shoal," Duterte said.

Despite disavowing knowledge of a formal agreement, Duterte affirmed his commitment to preserving peace in the South China Sea.

He stressed that any understanding with China, if it existed, would have aimed to maintain stability and prevent escalation of tensions in the region.

"I assure you that if it was a gentleman's agreement, it would always have been an agreement that will keep the peace in the South China Sea," Duterte said.

Earlier this week, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he was "horrified" by the rumored "gentleman's agreement" between Duterte and China over the West Philippine Sea.

He added that he is talking to the officials under his predecessor for clarifications.

"I am horrified by the idea that we have compromised, through a secret agreement, the territory, the sovereignty, and the sovereign rights of the Filipinos," Marcos said.

"We're talking to his former officials. Maybe not the (former) President himself but we are asking all his former officials about that deal and explain to us so we will know what to do. We still haven't got a straight answer," Marcos added.

China and the Philippines both claim maritime areas in the South China Sea. Beijing claims the whole area, even including parts that are well inside Manila's exclusive economic zone.

In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague threw out China's broad historical claims to the waterway, but Beijing has refused to recognize the decision. A Chinese Coast Guard launched a water cannon attack in the disputed waterways, which made things more tense.