Ex-Cabinet members deny existence of gentleman's agreement on WPS

Former Cabinet members of the Duterte administration deny the existence of a secret deal on West Philippine Sea. Here's the statement of former Chief Presidential Legal Counsel and Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo:

As I have repeatedly said quoting the former President : “ I have not entered into any gentleman’s agreement whatsoever. “

Three former Cabinet members, namely, former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, former Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, and former DILG Secretary Eduardo Año already made separate statements that no such agreement, whether formal or informal, regarding the West Philippine Sea, Ayungin Shoal, or the BRP Sierra Madre, was entered by FPRRD.

I was present in the state visit made by FPRRD in China as well as in the dialogue between the Chinese President and FPRRD. No such agreement was made between the two.

FPRRD has never -- and would never enter -- into any agreement that is against our national interest, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

PBBM has been misinformed or has been misled by the alleged non-existent “gentleman’s agreement” .

People should be wary of spreaders of false news and bogus narratives.