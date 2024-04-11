DoJ committed to impartial justice

In the observance of Eid al-Fitr, the Department of Justice (DoJ) has reiterated its commitment to pursuing impartial justice for a fair and equitable society.

Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla expressed this message in a statement, saying that the agency should “rededicate ourselves to the quest for justice.”

“Together, let us endeavor to construct a society that is just and equitable for all,” Remulla said.

“As we commemorate Eid al-Fitr, we extend warm wishes for a joyous and peaceful celebration. May the teachings of Ramadan serve as a continual guide for us throughout the year,” he added.

Meantime, an estimated 1,500 Muslims participated in the Eid al-Fitr celebration held on Wednesday morning at the Quirino Grandstand in Ermita, Manila.

According to the Manila Police District — Police Station 5, the gathering began around 6:30 a.m. with approximately 1,000 participants arriving for prayers. The number grew to an estimated 1,500 by the start of the formal program at 6:50 a.m. The program concluded peacefully at 7:25 a.m., with participants gradually leaving the area.

The MPD reported no untoward incidents during the event, signifying a peaceful celebration for the annual Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr 2024.