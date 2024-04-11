DoH: Herbal medicines won’t cure pertussis

The Department of Health (DoH) stressed that herbal medicines can only alleviate the symptoms of pertussis or whooping cough, but not cure it.

In a televised briefing on Tuesday, DoH Secretary Ted Herbosa recognized that herbal medications have long been practiced in the country.

“The giving of herbal medicine, that ancient practice, in fact, we have many medicinal plants... we also have studied medicinal plants that have been very effective such as lagundi, sambong),” Herbosa said.

While affirming that such medicinal plants are “very effective” for flu, he noted that those are just for symptomatic treatment.

“It’s not an antibiotic,” he added.

According to the DoH, pertussis is caused by bacteria — either Bordetella pertussis, or Bordetella parapertussis and antibiotics are available and effective against them.

“So my suggestion is, if you think your child’s cough looks like pertussis, take them to the doctor. They will prescribe antibiotics,” Herbosa said.

The Health chief reiterated that while taking herbal medicines “is not harmful,” it cannot cure you, but will “only alleviate the symptoms” of the respiratory illness.

There are currently 1,112 cases of pertussis in the country.

Meanwhile, Watsons Philippines will be offering a limited number of vaccines against Pertussis to walk-in customers from 13 to 14 April.

“We are taking a proactive stance in supporting our local government’s efforts to combat the rising cases of pertussis and curb its spread through our vaccination initiative,” Watsons Philippines customer director Jared de Guzman said.

The health retailer on Wednesday said vaccinations will be done on a

first-come-first-served basis to customers aged 18 and above only.