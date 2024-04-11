Chopper crashes in Cavite; 2 pilots died

Navy Public Affairs chief, Cdr. John Percie Alcos, confirmed a light utility helicopter, Robinson R22 of Philippine Navy, crashed near a public market in Cavite City on Thursday morning.

"We are waiting for the other details. As of this time, what we know is that an R22 crashed in Cavite City with both the pilot and co-pilot expiring at Bautista Hospital," Alcos told reporters.

"We will update you once we have the complete details," he added.

Citing initial reports, AFP Public Affairs chief, Col. Xerxes Trinidad, said a training helicopter at about 6:45 a.m. executed emergency procedures and crashed .

"The two navy aviators were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment but succumbed to their injuries," he added.

Trinidad said the families of the two pilots are yet to be informed.

"An investigation is being done as to the cause of the said incident," he added.