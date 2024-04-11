Canada-bound passenger arrested at NAIA for bomb joke

In light of the heightened preventive, preparatory, and reaction measures implemented by the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP), a 65-year-old male Filipino-Canadian is being held for an alleged bomb joke at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Wednesday night, 10 April 2024.

According to the report, the passenger made a comment during his check-in process at the airline counter that raised concerns among airport staff. The comment, "GRANADA LANG NAMAN LAMAN NIYAN," was deemed inappropriate and triggered immediate action from airport security.

As soon as the PAL management learned about the incident, they immediately sought assistance from the PNP-AVSEGROUP personnel, who quickly responded and took the passenger into their custody.

The Miranda Doctrine's constitutional rights and the circumstances behind the passenger's arrest were explained to him.

The PNP-AVSEGROUP shared that the arrested passenger's luggage was paneled by AVSECU EOD/K9 as part of further security procedures, and this verified that there were no explosive or incendiary items present.

As a criminal complaint for violating PD 1727 is being drafted against the passenger for an inquest proceeding, he is currently held at NAIA Police Station 1.

P/BGen. Christopher N. Abrahano, director of PNP AVSEGROUP, informed the public that making jokes about bombs and explosives might result in legal consequences.

"Cracking a joke about bombs or explosives is not only irresponsible but also illegal. We take security threats seriously, and any attempt to ignore such matters will be met with swift and appropriate action," he said.