Boracay to host int'l business forum

The picturesque island of Boracay will be the venue for a significant business event this month, The Boracay Diplomatic Visit and Business Forum, which is scheduled to take place from 18 to 20 April 2024.

The event is hosted by Malay LGU and Tourism in collaboration with One Klik Events Management Services and Global Tourism Business Association (GTBA) together with various Boracay business and tourism stakeholders.

This annual business event will be attended by members of the diplomatic community geared in promoting business opportunities, tourism partnerships, and international collaboration. Moreover, it hopes to highlight the Philippines as a major tourist destination and an ideal foreign investment hub.

“This business forum is a welcome development as it provides an appropriate venue for local businessmen, government officials, and diplomats to interact with one another, share insights in business and cultural prospects, and strengthen contacts with other attendees,” said Malay Mayor Frolibar Bautista.

Members of the diplomatic community who will grace the event are ambassadors from Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Pakistan, India, and Taiwan, together with Aklan Governor Jose Enrique Miraflores and Air Asia Philippines CEO Ricardo Isla and Department of Tourism OIC-Undersecretary Verna Esmeralda Buensuceso as the guest of honor.

"They wish to participate in this kind of forum by listening and learning from local businessmen and government officials and offer their valuable experience and expertise in the world of foreign affairs,” added Michelle Taylan, Chairman of GTBA and Oneklik Events.

With the breathtaking view of Boracay island, it provides the perfect backdrop in exploring business and networking opportunities. It also showcase one of our country’s world-renowned tourist spot known for its natural beauty coupled with unique Filipino hospitality.

The event is supported by Megaworld, Belmont Hotel Boracay, Movenpick Resort & Spa Boracay, Southwest Tours, Henann Group of Resorts, Savoy Hotel Boracay, BITATOA, BFI, BWSA, Mixcaricature, Megaparaw, Boracay Mice Alliance, and Air Asia as the official airline partner, and DAILY TRIBUNE as the media partner.