Biden: US to defend Phl vs. attacks in SCS

President Joe Biden on Thursday (US time) said that any attack on Philippine vessels or forces in the South China Sea would trigger the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty.

Before a meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and at the White House, Biden reiterated the United States' "ironclad" defense commitments to both Japan and the Philippines.

"As I said before, any attack on Philippine aircraft, vessels, or armed forces in the South China Sea would invoke our mutual defense treaty," Biden said.

"We are deepening our maritime and security ties. This is something I know you've discussed with Vice President Harris during her travels to the Indo-Pacific," Biden added.

Marcos, for his part, emphasized the strong foundation of the partnership, built on "a shared vision in pursuit of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

"We meet today as friends and partners bound by a shared vision in pursuit of a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific," he said.

He highlighted the importance of democracy, good governance, and the rule of law while pointing to the numerous preparatory meetings and joint exercises that led to the historical summit.

"(This) is a partnership born not out of convenience, nor expediency, but as a natural progression of a deepening relation and robust cooperation amongst our three countries," Marcos said.

The White House hosted the trilateral meeting amid China's aggression in the South China Sea. Maritime security will be the main topic of the meeting after several incidents, such as Chinese Coast Guard ships firing water cannons at a civilian Filipino boat last month.

Last Sunday, the three countries joined Australia for military drills in the South China Sea. The United States, Philippines, and Japan will further discuss their plans for more joint military patrols and training exercises.

"As the world faces a complex crisis, it is important that we work in a multi-layered effort with like-minded countries and allies to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law,” Kishida said.

Tensions between the Chinese and Philippine coast guards in the disputed South China Sea have placed Manila and Beijing's relationship to test several times.

China has pointed military-grade lasers at the Philippine Coast Guard, fired water cannons at ships, and hit Philippine ships near the Second Thomas Shoal, which is claimed by both Manila and Beijing.

In 1999, Manila purposely ran the ship from World War II aground on the shoal to set up a permanent military force there.