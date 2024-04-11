Ang underscores Korean partners’ role in key SMC projects

San Miguel Corporation (SMC) seeks to expand its collaborative works with Korean partners to help augment its developmental initiatives across diversified industrial sectors.

“Our Korean partners play a crucial role in advancing San Miguel’s major infrastructure projects that help fuel our country’s economic growth, including in sectors like infrastructure, power, and water utilities,” SMC President and CEO Ramon S. Ang said.

“We look forward to sustaining and expanding this partnership as we pursue more nation-building initiatives,” he added.

Ang made the remark following the recent visit of the South Korean ambassador to the Philippines Lee Sang-hwa to the facilities of the Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7) project in Quezon City.

MRT-7

The 22.8-kilometer MRT-7 is one of several major projects by SMC where it has partnered with Korean firms.

With a capacity to serve up to 850,000 passengers daily when fully operational, the project will help improve urban transit and decongest Metro Manila by seamlessly connecting Quezon City to San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

“I am very glad that San Miguel, an esteemed company here in the Philippines, has reliable and strong partnerships with Korean engineers. The construction of the MRT-7, for one, will significantly contribute to enhancing the mobility of Filipinos here in Quezon City and Bulacan,” Lee said.

“It is much more than what I expected. As you look at this train, it is very modern and state-of-the-art, almost identical to the ones we use in Korea. I am very proud of our Korea’s humble contribution to this project through Hyundai Rotem,” he added.

More areas of partnership

Korea Railroad Corp., the operator of South Korea’s national railway, is collaborating with SMC in the development of MRT-7.

Additionally, the firm has chosen Hyundai Rotem, a South Korean company, to provide the train sets required for the project.

SMC has also teamed up with Korea Water Resources Corp. for the operation and maintenance of the 218-MW Angat Hydroelectric Power Plant in Angat, Bulacan, and for the Bulacan Bulk Water Supply Project that provides potable water to Bulacan’s water districts.

Additionally, SMC’s latest endeavor, the P170.6-billion rehabilitation of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), will be undertaken in partnership with Korea’s Incheon International Airport Corp. will (IIAC) as the technical partner.

IIAC operates the Incheon International Airport, which has been recognized as among the top airports in the world.

NAIA modernization

The NAIA modernization plan will rehabilitate and upgrade the passenger terminals, commercial assets, and surface access facilities. It will also upgrade the communications, navigation, and surveillance systems of the airport.

Further, It will likewise provide a connection at the Naia Terminal 3 to the Metro Manila Subway, deploy buses for boarding transfers, and improve the baggage handling systems.

Once these are realized, the overall passenger experience in the NAIA is expected to improve, while annual passenger capacity in NAIA is expected to expand to at least 62 million from the current 32 million.