A supreme irony

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his caboodle of advisers, including one from the Philippine Coast Guard who preempts the Department of Foreign Affairs, should temper their combative mood.

Last week, American business people arrived in Beijing and were personally met by President Xi Jinping in what could only be described as a red-carpet reception fit only for very important persons and events.

American business people radically differ much from political characters, but what do we know?

On the heels of that businessmen’s visit, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met in Beijing on 7 April with both sides pledging to “strengthen communication to jointly find ways to manage and resolve differences.”

The goal is to stabilize, smooth, and efficient China-US economic and trade cooperation. A communique released by the Chinese embassy in Manila underlined the commitment of both sides to create more benefits for the enterprises and people of the two countries, contribute to the world’s economic development, and improve people’s livelihoods.

While the top officials of China and the US of A are engaged in serious business talks, Marcos Jr. enjoys watching the war games participated in by our decrepit naval assets, with Australia, Japan, and a few seacrafts from the 7th Fleet. For what? As Marcos has been gearing up to recover Ayungin Shoal and prepare for war in case China attacks us or Taiwan — what a pathetic irony.

Marcos’s posturing puts the Philippines in a ridiculous situation and makes it a veritable laughing stock. He and his pals make Filipinos believe that the US of A and China are on a collision course. They should have stopped their childish saber-rattling and eavesdropped the conversation between Premier Li and US Treasury Secretary Yellen.

Premier Li: “It is hoped that the United States will abide by the basic norms of a market economy, including fair competition and open cooperation, refrain from turning economic and trade issues into political or security issues, and view the issue of production capacity objectively and dialectically from a market-oriented and global perspective.”

Secretary Yellen: “As the world's two largest economies, the United States and China should manage their bilateral economic relationship responsibly. The United States appreciates the progress made in US-China economic dialogue and cooperation, does not seek a "decoupling" from China, and stands ready to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two presidents in San Francisco to communicate candidly, avoid misunderstandings, deepen exchanges and cooperation, properly manage differences, jointly cope with pressing global challenges, and promote the steady development of bilateral relations.”

The key word is “bilateral.” Former President Rodrigo Duterte, through bilateral talks, mended the ties between China and the Philippines, which were eroded during the term of the late President Benigno Aquino III. The turbulent sea that connects the two countries calmed down, and Filipino fishermen fished freely in the South China Sea, particularly in the area we call the West Philippine Sea.

In no time at all, during the administration of Duterte, China became the biggest trading partner of and investor in the Philippines. Luckily for Marcos Jr., China still is. But it’s funny how the Marcos allies and propagandists repudiate the bilateral talks between Duterte and Xi. A moron even called it treasonous.