A one-stop shop for skin pampering

If you feel like pampering yourself and you happen to be staying, visiting somebody, waiting around the area, or just wanting to drive all the way to the City of Dreams Manila luxury resort complex in Parañaque City, there’s a place that can give what you need.
It combines the trusted name of Posh Nails, which has been in the business of natural nail care for the past 22 years, and its new business model of incorporating a skin pampering lounge called Dear Sundays. This nook (literally because it’s found at a corner past the high-end shops on the upper ground level) offers winning nail spa services, plus feel-good facials and body care treatments.
Cat Ilacad, the founder and chief executive officer of Posh Nails, co-owns Dear Sundays with her good friend Dr. AJ Ramos-Braga, who’s a board-certified dermatologist and the franchisee of the nail spa’s City of Dreams branch.
“Dear Sundays can blossom into other businesses pa, but we started with this main advocacy of skin pampering,” Ilacad told DAILY TRIBUNE during a recent visit. “It’s a different business model because it’s skin pampering lang. You cannot compare us to the big guys in the skin industry. But we offer the same comfort and homey ambience that Posh Nails has been known for.”
She thought of the name because Sunday is generally considered as the time for rest and relaxation. That’s exactly what they want their clients to experience while availing of the services, from mani-pedi to facials to body care treatments.
“And we have a doctor para for anything,” she pointed out. “If your skin reacts to any of our procedures, she’s there to give the remedy to it right away. We also take our time when we do your facial. It’s not nagmamadali (hasty) because we want the extra care for you. We have hand-and-feet pampering. You can have your foot massage while getting a facial. Time saver and dagdag pa sa pagka-antok (additional reason to fall asleep).”
Posh Nails also offers in-room service for those billeted at the hotel. In the future, this service can also include facials and other treatments courtesy of Dear Sundays, according to Ramos-Braga.
Meantime, the clinical dermatologist said in the same interview that their focus is to establish Dear Sundays as a “one-stop shop for skin pampering,” then add more services to their menu and later replicate in other locations of either existing Posh Nails branches or completely new Posh Nails x Dear Sundays locations.
The services that Dear Sundays currently offers are safe for pregnant and lactating women, as well as for teenagers and adults with sensitive skin because the products used are plant-based and chemical-free (except for one treatment). After a visit to the skin spa, there’s no need to stay home or indoors for a few days because the face’s skin won’t be peeling off. The ultrasound scrubber used in facials, for instance, applies the latest technology in Korea in extracting dirt and other impurities without causing much pain to the skin.
