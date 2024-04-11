A one-stop shop for skin pampering

If you feel like pampering yourself and you happen to be staying, visiting somebody, waiting around the area, or just wanting to drive all the way to the City of Dreams Manila luxury resort complex in Parañaque City, there’s a place that can give what you need.

It combines the trusted name of Posh Nails, which has been in the business of natural nail care for the past 22 years, and its new business model of incorporating a skin pampering lounge called Dear Sundays. This nook (literally because it’s found at a corner past the high-end shops on the upper ground level) offers winning nail spa services, plus feel-good facials and body care treatments.