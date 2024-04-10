Phl Navy: More multilateral naval patrols in WPS

There will be more multilateral maritime patrols in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), a Philippine Navy official said Wednesday.

"While we do not comment on future operations, we can expect an increase in navy-to-navy at-sea engagements," Philippine Navy spokesman for WPS, Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad, told reporters.

Trinidad noted that the country's push for more naval cooperation with like-minded allies in the region.

He said the naval cooperation will serve as an operational approach to the Active Archipelagic Defense Strategy (AADS), the naval component of the DND's newly introduced Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC).

"This is the Navy's contribution to a stable international order in the West Philippine Sea," Trinidad also pointing out that such maritime engagements would allow the Philippines to test the operational readiness of its surface fleet and to operate with partners from planning to preparation and execution.

"The Philippine Navy welcomes all navies willing to partner with us in developing our capabilities and in promoting stability in the West Philippine Sea," he added.