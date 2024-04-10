Phl eyes more multilateral naval exercises with allies in WPS

The country's recently concluded multilateral maritime cooperative activities with the United States, Japan, and Australia will not be the last as the Philippines is eyeing more naval exercises with other like-minded allies in its exclusive economic zone.

In a recent ambush interview, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Romeo Brawner Jr. stressed that the country's past and future multilateral activities with like-minded allies "are not directed against any country."

"We are doing the exercises, number one, for interoperability to see if we could jointly operate with other like-minded armed forces and also to enhance our own defense capability," he said.

Brawner emphasized the need for the Philippines to learn new naval tactics as it continues to modernize and shift its defense posture to external operations.

"We learn from the modern navies of our allies and they also learn from us," he noted.

Department of National Defense (DND) spokesperson Arsenio Andolong assured that the Philippines will conduct future MCAs in accordance with maritime rights under international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

"Actually, at the moment, I am not aware if there are already talks about future MCAs but we are always ready and we are welcome to any opportunities to conduct MCAs with our ally and partners and other nations who are like-minded who wish to participate in such MCAs," Andolong said.

Show of collective resolve

"We want to send a clear message about the unity and resolve of our nations, especially the four nations that participated in upholding universally recognized norms and principles. And the MCA is a practical implementation for partnership with like-minded countries," Andolong further stressed.

In a separate interview, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said it is still practical for the country to engage in more maritime activities with other allies in the West Philippine Sea.

"Conducting MCCAs with allied countries in the coming days is feasible, provided that all parties approve them at the ministerial level and in alignment with the International rules-based order and International laws," she said.

The AFP, she noted, always welcomes more like-minded nations to join the Philippine forces in future maritime cooperative activities.

She, however, deferred further details from the DND.

Referring to the recent quadrilateral naval activities, Padilla pointed out that the MMCA "is done within our EEZ and in accordance with international law and established norms in pursuit of our national interests."

"These activities serve as a resolute statement of unity reaffirming our adherence to International laws," she added.

Padilla underscored that the country’s MCAs always "embody the practical manifestation of partnerships and collaboration with like-minded nations."

She noted that the MCAs are a "show of collective resolve" to ensure stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region.