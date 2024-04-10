Phl Air Force to join 'Pitch Black' exercise in July

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) is set to join the Australian-led "Pitch Black" multi-national air exercise with the allied countries this coming July to August.

Col. Ma. Consuelo Nunag-Castillo, PAF's spokesperson, said the country will expand its participation in the next iteration of the exercise by sending its FA-50PH light combat aircraft.

"We have a lot of exchanges and interactions with different other countries for subject matter expert exchanges. And Australia, we also have military exercises with them. We're going to have pitch black exercise (25:33) in Australia this coming July to August," Castillo said in an interview over Daily Tribune’s Straight Talk.

Castillo said the Philippines needs "to develop interoperability" with its like-minded countries, especially amid regional threats.

"We should know how to work together. At the same time, not only for possible combined or joint exercises in the future with other countries, but these are also important because we are learning a lot from them, especially on operating modern technology," she added.

The Pitch Black exercise is a biennial event and is considered the most significant tactical air activity conducted in the region.

This exercise focuses on "Large Force Employment" and covers the complex management of air operations, including offensive counter air, and air interdiction scenarios.

The Royal Australian Air Force hosted the previous pitch-black exercise from 19 August to 8 September last year in the northern city of Darwin, Australia.

It was joined by 100 fighter and support aircraft, being operated by around 2,500 personnel from 15 countries, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the United States, the host nation Australia, and the Philippines.