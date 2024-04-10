PAGASA: Expect dangerous heat index in 8 areas

Eight areas in the country are forested to experience an ‘init factor’ of 42 degrees Celsius and above on Wednesday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Dagupan City in Pangasinan is expected to have the highest heat index, with its temperature hitting 44 °C.

Meanwhile, a heat index of 43°C is projected to be felt in Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan in Palawan.

Five areas in the country are forecast to have temperatures peaking at 42°C: Bacnotan in La Union, San Jose in Occidental Mindoro, Roxas City in Capiz, Guiuan in Eastern Samar, and Cotabato City in Maguindanao.

Baguio City and Benguet State University in La Trinidad remain to have the lowest expected heat index of 26 °C.

The heat index, as defined by the weather state bureau, is the human discomfort index that gives the "apparent" temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body.

The effect-based danger classification ranges from 42°C to 51°C, and its effects on the body are that heat cramps and exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

To avoid heat-related illnesses, the government urges the public to take preventive measures such as limiting time spent outdoors, drinking plenty of water, and wearing protective and comfortable clothing outdoors.