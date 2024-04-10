New hires set to enjoy perks, benefits

Foundever is rolling out its job caravan this April in various sites, including Baguio, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Tarlac. The job caravans allow new hires to receive joining bonuses, early holiday perks and other incentives, including HMO benefits from day one.

According to VP for Talent Acquisition Willy Lim, Foundever knows that it is crucial for employees to feel valued, be gainfully compensated, and have opportunities for professional and personal growth. He said, “An employee can provide excellent customer experience only when they also have an excellent experience in the workplace — after all, we can only give as good as what we also have. So, top-level employee experience equals top-level customer experience, as well.”

From the start, new Foundever employees enjoy HMO benefits for themselves and their families; they receive paid training from day one and may also get free shuttle service in certain locations.

“At Foundever, each employee benefits from a leadership that recognizes and values their voice,” Lim said. “Plus, they get to work in a fun environment that fosters trust and looks out for their total wellbeing.”

New hires also get to work at a global company with an impeccable reputation; Foundever employs hundreds of thousands of associates worldwide, providing the best experiences for hundreds of the world’s leading and digital-first brands.

“Our teams of associates learn that existing solutions can always be made better. They take on that challenge and, as a result, develop expertise in creating a leveled-up customer experience for each client. This is why our customer brand loyalty has remained high,” Lim said.

The Foundever executive was included in the Top 100 Talent Leaders in 2024 by the Bridge Club, a recognition celebrating individuals shaping the Philippines’ workplace culture.

The awardees are lauded for their visionary leadership in innovating talent acquisition practices, advancing diversity and inclusion, and fostering environments conducive to employee growth and transformative change.

“I’ve always believed that doing business today largely revolves around having a clear and deeper understanding of what your customers are saying and building that connection, which fosters lasting relationships,” Lim noted.

“Giving back to your customer base should always be the cornerstone of whatever we do.”

The Foundever Job Caravan will be recruiting new associates at the following sites: various places in NCR, including (5 April) Ace Foundation and PESO Manila SRA; (9 April) PESO San Juan LRA; (10 April) PESO Quezon City; (11 April) PESO Antipolo; (12 April) PESO Manila SRA and Ace Foundation Job Fair; (17 April) UST Job Fair and PESO Manila Job Fair; (18 April) UST Career Fair and PESO Pasig LRA; (19 April) UST Career Fair, PESO Manila LRA, and Ace Foundation Job Fair; (23 April) PESO Makati LRA; (April 24) PESO Antipolo LRA; (April 25) PESO Pasig LRA; (26 April) PESO Manila SRA and Ace Foundation Job Fair; and (20 April) PESO Las Piñas LRA.

In Baguio, the Foundever Job Caravan will be at the following sites: (3 April) 9th San Fernando City People’s Job Fair; (18 April) PESO Urbiztondo Job Fair; and (21 to 22 April) Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair PESO Benguet. Meanwhile, in Tarlac, the job caravan will be held at (12 April) PESO Bamban, (19 April) PESO Moncada LRA and (26 April) PESO Tarlac Job Fair.