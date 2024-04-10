Marcos: Trilateral summit to maintain security, freedom of navigation in WPS

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the trilateral summit between the United States, the Philippines, and Japan would include maintaining security and freedom of navigation in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

This, as Marcos departed for Washington on Wednesday afternoon to meet U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida amid rising tensions in the disputed waters.

While details of the agreements remain under discussion, President Marcos emphasized the summit's focus on establishing a framework for joint actions.

"(The summit) will contain more details in the sense of how cooperation will be implemented," Marcos told reporters in a media interview.

In his departure statement, Marcos said he plans to discuss regional security challenges while emphasizing the need of supporting the rule of law and preserving rules-based international order.

"The main intent of this trilateral agreement is for us to be able to continue to flourish, to be able to help one another, and of course, to keep the South China Sea as a freedom, to keep the peace in the South China Sea (West Philippine Sea), and the freedom of navigation in the South China Sea (West Philippine Sea)," Marcos said.

Apart from maritime security, Marcos said he will highlight the importance of enhancing economic cooperation, "with a view of promoting economic resilience."

He added that he intends to explore ways of advancing cooperation, especially in the areas of critical infrastructure, semiconductors, digitalization and cybersecurity, critical minerals, renewable energy, on top of defense and maritime cooperation.

The Chief Executive also mentioned that he will have a bilateral meeting with Biden, and another one with Kishida on the summit's sidelines.

Marcos has strengthened military ties with the US and Japan as territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea have increased.

Marcos has substantially doubled American access to Philippine bases, and talks are underway with Japan for a reciprocal access arrangement to allow Japanese forces on Philippine land.