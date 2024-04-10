Manila limits in-person classes amid heat

The local government of Manila — through its Division of City Schools (DCS) — announced that public schools in the city is keen on limiting face-to-face classes in the morning amid the scorching heat due to high heat index levels in the country.

In a statement, DCS Manila Chief Education supervisor Nerissa Lomeda said that the local government issued Memorandum 140 s. 2024 dated 8 April where it stated that in-person classes would only be from 6 a.m. to 12 noon for over six weeks starting 11 April to 28 May in both elementary and secondary schools.

Lomeda explained that morning and afternoon shifts shall take turns holding in-person classes during this period while asynchronous or distance learning modes would apply to those not scheduled for face-to-face classes on a certain day.

“Schools are encouraged to re-calibrate the class schedules in adherence to the time allotment prescribed in DepEd Order 21, s. 2019: Policy Guidelines on the Kto12 Basic Education Program. Proper dissemination of information to all school stakeholders on the change in schedule is enjoined,” said the memo.

The directive also encouraged Public Schools District Supervisors to provide technical assistance to schools in crafting re-programmed schedules, including, but not limited to, blended modality, ensuring that parameters are strictly met.