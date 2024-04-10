LTFRB stresses consolidation deadline anew

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Tuesday has called on jeepney drivers and operators to be part of the consolidation as the 30 April deadline set by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. draws near.

LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III reiterated that after the deadline, it will not be extended anymore as it was the last extension given to jeepney drivers and operators by the President.

“Again, I have to reiterate, this is only until 30 April. We need to consolidate because that is the first part of the modernization program,” Guadiz said.

“So we are asking now the jeepney operators to now avail of the last extension because come 30 April, we will no longer allow those who did not consolidate to ply the routes of Metro Manila,” he added.

The LTFRB chief also disclosed that the franchises of those who will fail to meet the consolidation deadline will be revoked by the LTFRB, which will prohibit them to ply Metro Manila routes.

“We will revoke those franchises, and we will only be allowing those who have consolidated to ply the routes of Metro Manila,” Guadiz said.

To recall, the President in January 2024 extended the consolidation deadline for public utility vehicles until the end of April this year. The three-month extension of the consolidation aims to give an opportunity to those who expressed intention to consolidate but did not make the previous cut-off.