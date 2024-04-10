Lacuna urged Manileños to settle taxes

Mayor Honey Lacuna urged Manila employees and residents to encourage tax compliance.

The mayor said that taxes help the city government create new projects that would benefit Manileños.

Lacuna also urged city officials to use incoming funds thriftily.

"Tulungan nyo po kami, magtulong-tulong po tayo na mahikayat ang ating mga kababayan na tupdin ang kanilang mga responsibilidad dito sa ating lungsod at sa mga kapwa natin kawani na gamitin nang maayos ang ating pondo, nang sa gayon po ay maabot natin ang ating minimithing Magnificent Manila (Let's help each other to encourage our citizens to fulfill their responsibilities here in our city and our fellow staff to use our funds properly, in order to reach our goals, Magnificent Manila)," the mayor said.

The lady mayor assured Manileños that infrastructure projects continue under her administration, citing the inauguration of the newly-rehabilitated Dr. Albert Elementary School in Sampaloc.

"Tuloy-tuloy ang ating pagsasaayos ng ating napakaraming infrastructure projects dito sa lungsod ng Maynila... Ito po ay dala ng ating masinop at maayos na paggamit ng kahit kakapiranggot nating yaman dito sa lungsod (We continue to organize many infrastructure projects here in the city of Manila... This is brought about by our prudent and proper use of our enviable wealth here in the city.)," she said.

Meanwhile, Lacuna said that the flow of the flagraising ceremony in Manila City Hall every Monday had been revised in compliance with Republic Act 8491, or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines.

As such, she said that the hoisting of the flag must precede the morning prayer, adding: "ganyan na po ang magiging takbo ng flag ceremony natin (that's how our flag ceremony flow will be)."