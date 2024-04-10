Iran embassy attack decried

The Philippine government, through its diplomatic outpost, expressed its “profound concern” yesterday over the attack on the Iranian Embassy in Syria, which left at least seven people dead, even as Iran’s leader vowed reprisal.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned Israel on Wednesday that it “will be punished” for the Damascus air strike that killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

The Philippine Embassy in Iran, in a statement, reminded parties in armed conflicts that diplomatic missions were “sacrosanct,” and the safety of diplomats and their families was paramount.

“This principle should be upheld at all times by every law-abiding nation, particularly during periods of history when the work of diplomats is absolutely vital in the pursuit of peace,” the embassy said.

“The Philippines calls on all parties to de-escalate tensions and to work earnestly with international partners to swiftly and peacefully resolve this crisis,” the statement added.

Deadliest offensive

Earlier, Iranian officials denounced the airstrike allegedly carried out by Israel on Iran’s consulate in Damascus, Syria.

The attack, described as the deadliest incident to date between Israel and Iran, resulted in the death of Mohammed Reza Zahedi, a top commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard, as well as several other Iranian officials, including diplomats.

Iran has vowed to retaliate for the deadly attack, which would mean more bloodshed in the already highly tense Middle East with the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Israel did not deny or admit the attack, stressing that it would not comment on foreign reports.

Indirect confirmation?

A CNN report said Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari may have indirectly confirmed that Israel was behind the attack.

Hagari said that based on their intelligence, the facility “targeted” in Damascus was “not a consulate” but a “military building of Quds forces.”

The Quds is one of five branches of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps specializing in unconventional warfare and military intelligence operations.

Khamenei said in his warning to Israel: “The evil regime made a mistake in this regard. It must be punished and will be punished.”

Khamenei gave a televised speech after the Eid al-Adha prayers in Tehran.

Israel response

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz swiftly riposted with a Persian-language statement on social media site X.

“If Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will respond and attack Iran,” he said.

Khamenei said the 1 April strike, which leveled the five-story Iranian consulate building in the Syrian capital, had run roughshod over international agreements providing for the inviolability of diplomatic premises.

“The consulate and embassy offices in any country are the territory of that country,” he said. “When they attacked our consulate, it means they attacked our territory.”

Khamenei led Iranian officials in a succession of promises to avenge the strike, which was widely blamed on arch-foe Israel.

One of his senior advisers, Yahya Rahim Safavi, warned on Sunday that Israeli embassies were “no longer safe.”

Israel said last week it was strengthening its defenses and pausing leave for combat units following Iran’s retaliation threats.

Iran does not recognize Israel, and the two countries have fought a shadow war for years.

Iran charges that Israel was behind a wave of sabotage attacks and assassinations targeting its nuclear program.