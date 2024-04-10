Go lauds HCWs as modern-day heroes

In a tribute to the unwavering spirit and sacrifice of healthcare workers (HCWs) during the Covid-19 pandemic, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go continues to advocate for the immediate release of their Health Emergency Allowance (HEA).

Drawing a parallel between the bravery of Filipino heroes commemorated during Araw ng Kagitingan and the modern-day heroism of HCWs, Go emphasized the crucial role these frontline workers played in the nation’s fight against the pandemic.

He shared that in a public hearing conducted on 2 April by the Senate Committee on Health which he chairs, the discussion centered on the HEA that had been previously advocated for and enacted into law, aimed at addressing the needs of healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last Congress, Go is one of the authors and co-sponsors in the Senate of the Republic Act 11712, which grants benefits and allowances to healthcare workers during public health emergencies like the Covid-19 pandemic. Even after lifting the State of Public Health Emergency in the country, he has persistently appealed to the executive branch to release the pending health emergency allowances owed to qualified healthcare workers.

Nearly a year has passed since the state of public health emergency was lifted, yet several HCWs are still awaiting their well-deserved HEA. He called on the Department of Health and the Department of Budget and Management for the expedited release of the HEA, framing it not just as a service rendered but as a debt owed by the government to its healthcare workers.