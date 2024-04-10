GCash makes financing accessible to unbanked millions

Responding to the need for financial inclusion, Fuse Lending Inc., the credit arm of GCash, has enabled millions of Filipinos to access life-to-date loans of more than P118 billion in 2023.

“By providing non-collateralized and affordable loan products such as GLoan, GCredit, and GGives through the GCash app, Fuse Lending has successfully supported almost 4 million Filipino loan borrowers, helping millions of Filipinos achieve their financial aspirations and goals in a more convenient, easier, and simpler way,” Fuse president and CEO Tony Isidro disclosed on Monday.

A recent study by GCash found that a significant 90 percent of Filipinos need financial loans.

However, many Filipinos face challenges in accessing loans from conventional lending institutions and banks.

Fair lending to ordinary Filipinos

Fuse offers loan products to facilitate fair lending to ordinary Filipinos, particularly those in the grassroots sector, such as farmers, sari-sari store owners, public market vendors, and other small businesses.

The company allows individuals to borrow as low as P100 to meet urgent short-term needs without requiring extensive documentation or undergoing lengthy application processes.

GCash has collaborated with more than 6 million business partners, including major companies like Puregold and TikTok Shop, allowing users to pay for purchases using credit (GCredit) or installments (GGives) through their GCash app at over 49,000 stores nationwide.

With over 94 million users, GCash has become the largest digital ecosystem in the Philippines.