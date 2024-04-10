Garcia: Holy month of Ramadan a season of reflection, gratitude

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairperson George Erwin Garcia said the holy month of Ramadan is not merely a time of abstinence but a season of reflection, supplication, and gratitude.

In his Eid’l Fitr message, Garcia extended his greetings to Filipino Muslims as Tuesday marks the end of Ramadan.

He said the sacred time, spent in fasting, prayer, and acts of charity is “a profound expression of faith and a testament to the strength of the human spirit.”

“It is a time when the Islamic faithful worldwide turn inwards to find a deeper connection with the Divine, and outwards to share their blessings with others,” Garcia said.

“As you have fasted and prayed, as you have given generously to those in need, you have embodied the essence of Ramadan and the spirit of Eid'l Fitr,” he added.

These acts of devotion and charity, Garcia pointed out, enrich not only the lives of the recipients but also of those who give, nurturing a community bound by compassion and solidarity.

“This festival, joining millions of our nation's Muslim community with countless others across the globe, celebrates the diverse fabric of our society, woven together with threads of mutual respect and understanding,” Garcia said.

“It is a powerful reminder of our shared humanity and the respect we owe to each and every faith and culture,” he furthered.

He added: “In this celebratory spirit, I salute all the members of the Islamic faith with affection and the highest respect. I join in the prayer that this blessed day of Eid’l Fitr bring to fruition the prayers and hopes cultivated during Ramadan.”

Eid’l Fitr is a major holiday celebrated by Muslims marking the end of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast daily from before dawn until sunset.