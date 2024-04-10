Explore the world this summer

This summer, check off your travel bucket list with amazing deals on Galaxy devices at the Galaxy Summer Sale! Samsung invites you to widen your world and make every moment count with Galaxy phones, tablets, and wearables at up to 50 percent off until 30 April.

Check out which Galaxy devices are the perfect fit to elevate your summer!

Epic summer travels

Samsung brings Epic closer than ever with a special summer offer on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 series. Explore the world with Galaxy AI with enhanced device features, including improved cameras for photography and unmatched zoom capabilities for any event. Galaxy AI also promotes borderless communication for your travels with its AI-supported Call and Text Assist and Live Interpreter functions. These top-of-the-line devices also boast a powerful processor for gaming and leisure activities at any point of the day.

Take advantage of Galaxy AI’s full extent with the Galaxy S24 series, the latest powerful line of productivity and creativity devices. Your upgrade can also get you the Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets at up to 30 percent off and select Galaxy wearables up to 50 percent off. As a special bonus, from 8 to 15 April, your purchase of the Galaxy S24 series devices can also get you a FREE Galaxy Watch6.

For the premium device experience at a lower price, you can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 at P5,000 off and up to 30 percent off on the Galaxy Tab S9 series. For the complete package, seal the deal and add Galaxy wearables like the Galaxy Watch6, Buds2, Buds2 Pro, or Buds FE to your cart at up to 50 percent off with your device purchases. Meanwhile, purchasing the Galaxy S23 FE 128GB, now repriced at P31,990, will also give you up to 50 percent off on wearables and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.