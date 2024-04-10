DoJ employees ‘modern-day heroes’

Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Tuesday recognized the hard work of each and every member of the DoJ as the country celebrates the “Araw ng Kagitingan” or Day of Valor.

In a statement, the DoJ chief stressed that while the country commemorated the lives of unsung heroes who stood up against the Japanese forces during World War II, employees of the agency are still “heroes on their own right.”

“You face the toughest battles each day not only at work but perhaps even within the solitude of your homes, struggling every moment to make each day better than yesterday for ourselves and loved ones. You have sacrificed so much of your time and your family in the interest of public service,” Remulla said.

He added that the lawyers in the DoJ have even defied the lure of lucrative practice to prosecute people who continue to abuse country and people.

“Let us face the responsibility that rests on our shoulders as public servants with all courage and decency. Araw ng Kagitingian is for every staff member of our Department who strives to rise in life by honestly serving others without expecting anything in return,” Remulla said.

“Let this day inspire us to become heroes in our own little way, the ‘modern day heroes’ of the department — steadfast to the Rule of Law,” he added.

Meantime, Commission on Elections chairperson George Erwin Garcia also paid tribute to uniformed men and women on Tuesday, expressing his admiration to the bravery of uniformed personnel and for upholding the notable examples “set by the heroes of our history.”

He added that uniformed personnel “continue the legacy of valor and service with honor.”

“Your unwavering commitment fortifies our nation’s sovereignty and ensures that the democracy for which our veterans fought continues to thrive,” Garcia said, adding that there is a vital role each Filipino play in safeguarding the hard-earned liberties.

“This day marks a significant chapter in our history and underscores our collective resilience and unity in the face of adversity,” Garcia said.