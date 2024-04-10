DMW: OFW among injured in HK fire

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was among those who were injured in a fire that hit a 16-story residential building in Hong Kong early Wednesday morning.

In an advisory, the DMW said he was taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital where he received treatment for minor injuries sustained on his right hand from splinters as he broke through a glass door to avoid suffocating from smoke inhalation.

The DMW said Migrant Workers Office Hong Kong (MWO-HK) representatives were able to visit the injured Filipino in his hospital room and ascertained his condition as stable.

According to MWO-HK, will be staying in hospital to receive further treatment for his injuries.

Based on MWO-HK report, the OFW had just recently acquired permanent residency status in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

MWO-HK assured it will continue to monitor his situation.

Hong Kong authorities said the fire, which broke out in a densely populated residential building in Kowloon, killed five persons and injured 35 others.