Davao City cops raid Quiboloy's properties

The members of the Police Regional Office 11 in Davao City have started conducting raids in the properties owned by Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, amid the enforcement of the Senate's arrest order against the religious leader.

In a press conference, PRO-11 chief BGen. Alden Delvo said the Senate's Office of Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) went to Davao City to implement the chamber’s arrest order.

Delvo said the OSAA was assisted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), the Davao City Police Office, and the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) in locating Quiboloy.

"They will be going to the establishments owned by Pastor Quiboloy and will serve the order of arrest for contempt," he added.

"Honestly, at this very hour, they are at some point in the establishment of Pastor Quiboloy with the assistance of the PNP."

On 19 March, the Senate officially ordered the arrest of Quiboloy for his persistent refusal to attend the Senate inquiry into his alleged human trafficking and sexual abuse of some KOJC members.

On 3 April, a Davao Regional Trial Court issued arrest orders against Quiboloy and five of his followers for allegedly violating Republic Act 7610 or the Anti-Child Abuse Law, specifically the provision on sexual abuse of minors and maltreatment.

Delvo said the authorities are still gathering more intelligence information on the whereabouts of Quiboloy.

"Wala pa talaga. I am relying on the intelligence community na makapagbigay sila ng relevant, timely, and accurate information to me so I could relay to of course my bosses para makagawa kami ng instructions sa lower units," he said.

Delvo also noted that Quiboloy's vast connections and resources for logistics are among the challenges in running after the KOJC leader.

But, the police official expressed confidence that Quiboloy would be arrested.

"The long arms of the law will definitely catch up with him and any fugitive in the Philippines or probably around the world. At one time or another, they will be arrested and will be facing the courts," Delvo said.