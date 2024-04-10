DA sends off 23 scholars to Japan

The Department of Agriculture recently had its send-off ceremony for 23 scholars for this year’s Young Filipino Farm Leaders Training in Japan (YFFLTPJ).

Among those who graced the event last Monday in the Agricultural Training Institute’s (ATI) compound in Diliman, Quezon City, was Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr., who assured the department’s continued effort in providing resources to allow more young Filipinos to participate in international exchange programs.

According to him, the program’s goals are to introduce the young Filipino trainees to new technologies and practices that they can apply to improving and modernizing the Philippine agriculture sector.

“The Agricultural Training Institute’s Young Filipino Farm Leaders Training Program in Japan underscores the Department’s continuing commitment to advance the skills of our young farmers and showcase their abilities, values, and competencies in the international arena,” Laurel said.

“By banking on the knowledge, skills and values of young farmers, especially in their exposure as international exchange interns, we will help usher in a Masaganang Bagong Pilipinas filled with a globally competitive, digitally adept, and climate-resilient agricultural workforce,” he added.

The agri-chief further noted that the DA in the coming months will work on more upskilling programs to encourage the youth to do farming and fisheries works.

Meanwhile, ATI director Remelyn Recoter expressed confidence in the scholars’ internship in Japan, which she said will contribute to their knowledge and skills as young farmer leaders.