Bong Go helps displaced workers during visit to Cajidiocan, Romblon

To better support Filipino workers impacted by crises and to provide for those in rural areas facing a scarcity of employment opportunities, Go filed Senate Bill No. 420 with an aim to institutionalize the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) under DOLE to provide temporary jobs to qualified individuals from low-income rural families.

“Wag kayong mag alala lahat ng tao sa mundo ay may bisyo. Ang pulis (ay ang) hulihin ang kriminal, ang doctor (ay ang) gamutin ang mga pasyente, ang engineer (ay ang) gumawa ng mga infrastructure. Ako rin may bisyo ako…ang bisyo ko ay magserbisyo. Magseserbisyo ako sa abot ng aking makakaya,” he reiterated.

To further help boost economic opportunities in the town, the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go, supported several road improvements. On the same day, Go checked the progress of the ongoing enhancements along Manuel L. Quezon Street in Barangay Poblacion which he earlier advocated for.

As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go noted that he was the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. With 161 operational centers nationwide, including the one at Romblon Provincial Hospital in Odiongan, the Department of Health (DOH) reported that it has already assisted more than ten million impoverished patients with their hospital expenses.

Meanwhile, he also mentioned that over 700 Super Health Centers are funded across the country, including five in the province, through his collective efforts with DOH, local government units, and fellow lawmakers. DOH, the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed.

Go personally attended the Super Health Center turnover ceremony in Magdiwang earlier that day.

“Patuloy ko pong isusulong yung mga proyektong makakatulong sa ating mga kababayan. Ilapit natin ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan. Salamat sa ating mga doktor, sa ating mga municipal health officers, sa health workers natin na nagsakripisyo noong panahon ng pandemya. Magtulungan lang ho tayo,” Go said in an interview on the same day.

Go also highlighted RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. The Regional Specialty Centers Act mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals to bring specialized medical care closer to all regions.

“Mga kababayan ko tandaan nyo po minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito kung ano po kabutihan o tulong na pwede natin gawin sa atin kapwa gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito yan po ang totoo,” said Go.

“Ako po ang inyong Senator kuya Bong Go na patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos. Mga kababayan ko dito sa Romblon, mga minamahal kong kababayan sa atin mga kaigsuonan, tandaan nyo po mahal na mahal na mahal ko kayong lahat,” said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor.

Wrapping his day in Romblon, Go was invited to the Provincial Athletic Meet as Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports.