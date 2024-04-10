Be peace brokers, Muslims urged

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has urged the Muslim Filipino community to “forge a harmonious society” full of love and compassion amid differences in beliefs and philosophies during the celebration of Eid’l Fitr, which marks the culmination of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Some 1.6 billion Muslim believers worldwide marked the end of Ramadan on Wednesday, assembling in mosques and open spaces.

In the Philippines, Muslims wore their best clothes as they celebrated with joyous pride their completion of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The Islamic month and fasting started on 12 March in the Philippines and 11 March in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern nations.

The President urged those observing the festivity to embrace humility, peace, and strength as they confront difficulties and strengthen their faith in the Almighty.

In his Eid’l Fitr message on Wednesday, Marcos said, “The Festival of Breaking the Fast marks not only the culmination of Ramadan, but also the rededication of one’s journey towards a more disciplined, dignified and gracious life.”

“As you take to heart the insights from your devotion, may you become shining examples of humility, peace, and strength among our people as they overcome challenges and nurture their trust in the Almighty,” he added. “It is also my sincere hope that despite our diversity in beliefs and philosophies, we will remain united by our shared aspiration for a more progressive and resilient nation moving forward.”

Be humble, forgiving

In a separate statement, Vice President Sara Duterte underscored the significance of reflecting on virtues such as humility and forgiveness.

“The end of Ramadan reminds us to be humble and forgiving and to deepen our faith,” Duterte said.

“May we continue to live out the teachings of the Qur’an and Prophet Muhammad and promote goodness towards our fellowmen,” she added.

“I am one with you in celebrating Eid al-Fitr and the peaceful observance of a month’s fasting and praying. Your dedication and faith is an inspiration to us all,” Duterte said in a video message.

Deeper spiritual meaning

Speaker Martin Romualdez urged Filipinos to embrace the spirit of inclusivity.

“On the occasion of Eid’l Fitr, let us come together to celebrate the culmination of Ramadan, a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection for our Muslim brothers and sisters,” Romualdez said in a statement.

“As we gather with loved ones to share in the festivities, let us not only rejoice in the abundance of food and blessings but also in the deeper spiritual meaning behind this sacred time,” he added.

‘Zakat’ to needy

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, meanwhile, reminded Filipinos of the act of giving, or zakat, to Muslims.

“The Department of National Defense is one with our Muslim brothers and sisters as they break the fast of Ramadan and celebrate Eid al-Fitr,” Teodoro wrote in his Eid’l Fit’r message. “May the Almighty Allah accept the deeds of worship offered to Him on this day of joy.”

He called on Filipinos to exchange forgiveness and understanding beyond gift-giving.

“May we also remember to give zakat charitably to those who need it most. As the Qur’an says, ‘Believe in Allah and his messenger, and give charity out of the (substance) that Allah has made you heirs of. For those of you who believe and give charity, for them is a great reward,’” Teodoro said.

Share blessings

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., asked to share blessings and assist those in need.

In his message, he said, “The men and women of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity are one with the followers of the Muslim faith as you celebrate Eid al-Fitr.”

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa said Ramadan shines brightest “as we care for each other’s health and wellbeing, reflecting on our spirituality, obedience and closeness to the creator.”

“The Department of Health sees the strength you have shown throughout this month of fasting, prayer, and reflection,” he added.

Time to reflect

Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairperson George Garcia said Ramadan is not merely a time of abstinence but a season of reflection, supplication, and gratitude.

He said the sacred time of fasting, praying, and performing acts of charity is “a profound expression of faith and a testament to the strength of the human spirit.”

“It is a time when the Islamic faithful worldwide turn inward to find a deeper connection to the Divine and outward to share their blessings with others,” Garcia said.

Crescent moon

Each month of the lunar-based Hijri calendar starts with the sighting of the crescent moon.

The Bangsamoro Darul Ifta and the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos jointly declared the crescent of Shawwal was sighted on the evening of Tuesday, 9 April. Thus, their declaration of the day of Eid’l Fitr, the Festival of Breaking the Fast.

At Maharlika Village in Taguig City, mosques and open fields were filled as thousands gathered for the prayers. The Blue Mosque, one of the biggest mosques in Metro Manila, is located in Maharlika Village.

Aleem Imran Arshad, an imam at a Madrasah compound in Maharlika Village, urged the Muslim faithful to maintain the values they learned during Islam’s holiest month.