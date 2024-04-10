Angono aims for calibrated development

Apart from being the art capital, among those being promoted by the local government of Angono is what they called “calibrated development” which aims to keep the lakeshore town in Rizal province green.

Angono Mayor Jeri Mae Calderon emphasized the importance of promoting development to meet the expanding needs of the residents.

Calderon, however, clarified that it is not appropriate to sacrifice nature to create funds and jobs.

“Who doesn’t want to be prosperous? All cities and municipalities that’s the target. But the environment should not be compromised...there are many ways to develop the town without affecting the nature,” Calderon said.

She said the local government will begin this year the construction of the Light Industrial Park of Angono Dream (LIPAD) where part of the plan is the designation of areas for commerce, industries, housing, education, tourism, agriculture and center for arts and culture.

Calderon described LIPAD — which derived from the concept of Vice Mayor Gerardo Calderon — is a mixed-used development plan based on the Angono Strategic Action Plan.