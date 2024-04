LATEST

Watering the plants at Kartilya ng Katipunan

LOOK: While the country is facing rising temperatures, with nine places identified as "danger" levels by weather state bureau PAGASA, several local government units maximize their resources to ensure that everything is taken care of. Here, Elmer Fabre from the Park Development Office of Manila trains the hose as he waters the plant at the Kartilya ng Katipunan on Tuesday, 9 April 2024. | via King Rodriguez