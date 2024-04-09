Vietnam Airlines to launch two direct flights to Manila

Vietnam Airlines announced on Monday its plans to launch non-stop flights from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Manila, starting from 17 June 2024.

The country's flagship airline proudly claims to be the first domestic carrier to offer direct flights to the Philippine capital.

The Hanoi-Manila route will operate three times per week, specifically on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Meanwhile, the Ho Chi Minh City-Manila route will have a frequency of four flights per week, taking place on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.