Smart Partners with Lionsgate Play for most affordable binge-watch deal for subscribers

Premium streaming platform Lionsgate Play has announced its groundbreaking partnership with mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) aimed at redefining the landscape of digital entertainment for Filipinos. Starting today, April 5, all Smart Prepaid and Smart Postpaid subscribers may enjoy the long weekend or escape to entertaining streaming breaks with affordable premium streaming subscriptions as they dive into Lionsgate Play’s expansive library of blockbuster franchises and innovative original series. Whether they’re movie enthusiasts or binge-watchers, Smart customers can take advantage of the best rates to access Lionsgate Play’s curated library.

Since it entered the Philippine market in June 2022, Lionsgate Play has been making waves with its entertainment offerings that lean toward the provocative, thrilling, and edgy. The official streaming platform of the renowned Hollywood studio Lionsgate, the platform offers blockbuster franchises (John Wick, The Hunger Games, Twilight, Step- Up, and Saw); award-winning Lionsgate feature films (La La Land and Wonder); original series that cut across multiple genres (Power, Gaslit, Party Down, The Serpent Queen, Ramy and Minx), and more.

Pocket-friendly prices for world-class entertainment

“Our partnership with Smart is an integral part of our continued expansion efforts across Southeast Asia,” says Rohit Jain, President of Lionsgate Play Asia. “This collaboration aligns with our vision to distribute our content more broadly and to diversify our subscriber base, enabling audiences to ‘play more, browse less.’ We’re committed to strategic partnerships, and Smart is the perfect partner to help us achieve that goal.”

“This collaboration with Lionsgate Play solidifies our commitment to delivering the widest breadth of world-class entertainment to the fingertips of Filipinos. Through this partnership, we reinforce our mission to ensure that every Smart user has more options to enjoy the content they want to consume,” says Alex O. Caeg, Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

“Powered by Smart, our customers can enjoy seamless streaming of their favorite movies and access their beloved series from Lionsgate Play’s phenomenal library. Whether at home or on the go, they have the option to indulge in uninterrupted entertainment and immerse themselves in top-notch streaming at their convenience,” adds Kristine A. Go, SVP for Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.

Smart subscribers will be able to enjoy these cinematic offerings at incredibly affordable rates. An LGP subscription is priced at just PHP 99/month for Smart subscribers, compared to the standard rate of PHP 129/month. Smart will also be rolling out an extra affordable 7-day subscription for a mere PHP 39, making LGP’s exceptional entertainment available to everyone.

“We are beyond excited about this partnership,” says Lionsgate Play Philippines General Manager, Cecille Marino. “This collaboration will enable us to extend our reach, bringing our impressive library of original series and blockbuster franchises — like Normal People, Killing Eve, John Wick, and Saw — to a wider Filipino audience.”