Smart now enables mobile users to upgrade their physical SIM to an eSIM while retaining their number

PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is driving wider eSIM adoption among Filipinos as it now enables prepaid subscribers to conveniently switch their physical SIM to an eSIM without changing their number — the first service of its kind for prepaid customers in the Philippines.

The digital version of the physical SIM, embedded SIM or eSIM offers a quick and easy way for mobile users to enjoy data, call, and text services without inserting a physical SIM card into their device. Because it’s digital, the eSIM is much easier to activate, manage, transfer, and secure from damage compared to a physical SIM.

“Now, Smart Prepaid subscribers may upgrade their physical SIM to an eSIM for only Php99 by simply presenting their physical SIM and any valid government ID at the nearest Smart Store,” said Lloyd R. Manaloto, Head of Prepaid at Smart.

“On the other hand, non-Smart subscribers can switch their physical SIM into a Smart Prepaid eSIM for FREE by obtaining their Unique Subscriber Code from their current network provider, and submitting the required documents — such as a valid government ID, a screenshot of their current balance, and a signed application form, among others — to the nearest Smart Store,” he added.

“This groundbreaking service for prepaid customers builds on Smart’s existing capability to enable fast and convenient eSIM upgrades for postpaid subscribers. Now, it’s easier than ever to port into the Smart network and get your eSIM — whether you’re on postpaid or prepaid,” said Shing N. Dimagiba, Head of Postpaid at Smart.

Smart Signature subscribers and Smart Infinity members may upgrade to an eSIM by simply heading to any Smart Store. On the other hand, non-Smart postpaid customers may switch to a Smart Postpaid eSIM by obtaining their Unique Subscriber Code from their current network provider, and then submitting the required documents to the nearest Smart Store.

Making eSIM accessible to all Filipinos

By being able to upgrade their physical SIM to an eSIM while keeping their number, mobile users avoid the usual hassles that come with having a new number — from tediously informing your contacts to painstakingly updating apps and online accounts linked to your number.

“With this new capability in place, we’re making it a lot easier and more convenient for subscribers of all networks to finally enjoy the many benefits of eSIM technology, access our innovative offers, and make the most of the awesome perks and epic experiences that come with being a Smart customer,” said Jerome Y. Almirante, Head of Innovations and Digital Services at Smart.

The Smart Prepaid eSIM is compatible with eSIM-capable devices, such as the latest flagship handsets of Apple, Google, Huawei, and Samsung, among others.

With a Smart Prepaid eSIM, users can unlock Smart’s innovative and value-packed prepaid offers such as Power All, All Data, and Magic Data, which offer bigger data allocation, longer validity, and no expiry, respectively, to suit everyone’s online lifestyle. Smart subscribers also enjoy exclusive perks and epic experiences, including access to the biggest concerts, groundbreaking events, and exciting promos, which are accessible on the Smart App.

Philippines’ Best 5G Coverage and Availability

Smart launched the country’s first Prepaid eSIM last July 2023, and has since made it widely available to mobile users through the Smart Online Store, accredited retailers nationwide, airport kiosks, and leading e-commerce sites.

The Smart Prepaid eSIM is powered by Smart’s award-winning mobile network, which was recently cited for delivering the Philippines’ Best 5G Coverage and Best 5G Availability by independent network analytics from Opensignal.

Smart’s Best 5G Coverage and 5G Availability empowers customers to instantly post photos, reels, or stories; easily upload and share their epic concert and festival moments; have the edge on their peers while playing their favorite mobile games with 5G’s low-latency; and even livestream content on the go without interruption.

To know more about switching to a Smart Prepaid eSIM while retaining your number, visit at https://smart.com.ph/esim.