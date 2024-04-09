Ramadan spurs Muslim PDLs’ release

Forty-six Muslim persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) have been released by the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) since the start of Ramadan on 10 March.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang informed Presidential Adviser on Muslim Affairs Almarin Centi Tilla about the release of the PDLs from various prisons and aThere were 3,014 Muslim PDLs as of 29 February 2024, which was 5.69 a of the 52,950 total number of PDLs, Catapang said.

Of the Muslim PDLs, 1,121 are confined at the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City, 752 at the Davao Prison and Penal Farm, 698 at the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm, 202 at the Correctional Institution for Women, 144 at the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, 81 at the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm, and 16 at the Leyte Regional Prison.

“Like any other PDLs, Muslims are allowed to practice their faith inside the correction facilities. Our Muslim brothers are not left behind,” he said.

“In fact, 46 of them have been released since the start of Ramadan, while another 23 have been recommended by the Board of Pardons and Parole for executive clemency as of 3 April,” he added.

In all, 754 Muslim PDLs have been released since the start of the Marcos administration in 2022.