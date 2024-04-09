Marcos wants review of separation benefits for disabled soldiers

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday directed several government departments to review the separation benefits for soldiers who incurred total permanent disability while serving the country.

Marcos made the order during his speech at the 82nd commemoration of the Araw ng Kagitingan, less than a year after he signed a law that increased military veterans' disability pension.

In his speech, Marcos emphasized the need to ensure that the government benefits would reflect the sacrifices made by these wounded service members.

"In recognition of their bravery and sacrifices, I am directing the Departments of Defense, Budget, and Finance to study the existing separation benefits for soldiers who are permanently disabled in the line of duty," Marcos said.

The study will consider the national government's fiscal position and will be submitted with recommendations for potential improvements.

He also tasked the DND and AFP with conducting a comprehensive assessment of the current military supplies and equipment. This evaluation aims to identify areas where the inventory may not be meeting the needs of the armed forces.

"We are doubling our efforts to enhance their operational capability," Marcos said.

"We must therefore also ensure their safety by procuring the right equipment," he added.

In August 2023, Marcos signed Republic Act No. 11958 or “An Act Rationalizing the Disability Pension of Veterans” into law, which increased the disability pension of military veterans and their dependents by 350 percent to 488 percent.

According to the law, veterans disabled due to sickness, disease, wounds, or injuries sustained while on duty will receive a monthly disability pension based on specified rates.

The disability base rate for veterans disabled in the line of duty will increase from the current P1,000 to P4,500.

Moreover, veterans with the highest disability rating, currently receiving P1,700, will now receive P10,000, marking an increase of P8,300 or 488 percent. Additionally, the monthly pension for spouses and each unmarried minor child, currently at P500, will be adjusted to P1,000.