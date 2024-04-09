Las Pinas Council discuss infra, dev't projects

The City Council of Las Piñas discussed a range of proposals aimed at strengthening the city’s infrastructure and public services.

Chaired by Vice Mayor April Aguilar, the council held their 77th Regular Session on Monday, 8 April.

The key issues addressed were the adoption of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management for Health Plan, the implementation of the Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens Program in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the request to increase monthly financial support for police, fire, and jail personnel.

The council also considered several agreements, including a Memorandum of Agreement with Emapalico Homes, Inc. for property development and enhancements to the local tricycle terminal, and a service contract with Klad Sanitation Services Inc. for the management of toxic and hazardous waste.

They have presented the proposed annual budgets for barangays, and deliberated on legal and governance issues, including the recommendation to dismiss a complaint against a barangay leader, which demonstrates the ongoing efforts to address and resolve local governance challenges effectively.