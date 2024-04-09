LATEST

Kami naman!

LOOK: A large mural captured on Tuesday, 9 April 2024, along Taft Avenue in Pasay City, expresses something for the 120 million Filipinos. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. promised, in his first State of the Nation Address, to reduce poverty to as low as 9% by the conclusion of his tenure. According to recent data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the country's poverty rate dropped from 23.7% compared to the same period in 2021 to 22.4% in the first half of 2023. | via King Rodriguez