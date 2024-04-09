Franchise firm gives P100-K perk

Agriculture networking firm Goldmine Farm to Market offered a P100,000 rebate to each potential franchise owners of the company as an incentive during the forthcoming Franchise Asia Philippines (FAPHL) 2024 from 12 to 14 April at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Goldmine Farm to Market president and founder Orlando Manuntag said the company is targeting to close 100 reserved franchise deals at most during the FAPHL.

“As goodwill, we are offering as much as a P100,000 rebate for potential franchise owners,” Manuntag said.

There are over 10 franchise holders of Goldmine Farm to Market spread across Metro Manila and the Calabarzon.

The company aims to sign up over a hundred turn-key packages in 2024. Manuntag said the rice retailing concept offers a fast return on investment with an estimated payback of 8 to 10 months.

On the other hand, its end-to-end operational and functional assistance delivers a complete functional solution to daily transactions.

“GoldMine Farm to Market produces stable demand for the commodity since rice is the staple food in the Philippines. We have procured a powerful POS system that allows franchise owners to supervise their stores anytime, anywhere,” Manuntag added.

Established in 1998, Goldmine Farm to Market recently discovered the benefits of franchising to grow its business.

It participated in FAP 2023 as a new franchisor and moved on as a member of the Philippine Franchise Association.

Goldmine Farm to Market is one of the pioneering micro, small and medium enterprises to offer rice retailing as a franchise concept.

OFWs as niche market

Goldmine franchisees are mostly overseas Filipino workers’ families who are looking for businesses to invest in.

The initial franchise package focuses on retailing 12 different rice varieties, including staples like regular and well-milled rice, alongside premium, fancy, and colored varieties such as brown, red, black, glutinous rice, and imported jasmine and Japanese varieties.

Phase 2 of the franchise agreement expands the franchise to include other agricultural products, including organic products as well as corn coffee.