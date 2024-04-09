Fakers of PWD IDs nabbed in QC

An increasing number of fake QCitizen IDs for Persons With Disabilities (PWD), reported by Arnold Delicio Cabral of Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO), prompted operatives of the Quezon City Police District to work on the case.

On 8 April, joint operatives of QCPD's Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU), under the leadership of P/Maj. Don Don Llapitan, and District Special Operations Unit (DSOU), under P/Maj. Wilfredo Taran Jr., arrested suspects Deline Pacala Banaag, 27 years old, a resident of Vicente Village, Bagong Silangan, Quezon City, and Jaywen Doctama Laurino, 24 years old, a resident of Brgy. 176, Phase 8, Bagong Silang, Caloocan, for falsifying private documents.

The QCPD received information and coordinated with the Caloocan City Police Station to carry out an entrapment operation. This was done after establishing contact with the suspects who were involved in obtaining PWD IDs.

A meeting was at Santo Nino de Bagong Silang, Phase 1, Brgy. 176 Bagong Silang in Caloocan City, involving the delivery of fake QCitizen IDs.

Confiscated from them were five pieces of fake QCitizen ID Cards for PWDs, two cellular phones, one black coin purse, one motorcycle key, and one unit Yamaha Gravis.

The suspects will be charged with violation of Article 172 or the Falsification by Private Individuals and Use of Falsified Documents in relation to R.A 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

QCPD Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico Am Maranan expressed his concern, and stated that "the falsification of documents is a serious offense that undermines the integrity of our official records and poses risks to public safety. Magsilbi nawang babala ito sa mga nagbabalak na gawin pa ang mga ganitong klaseng gawain.”

“We condemn these individuals who resort to falsification of our QC IDs just to benefit from discounts and other privileges. I am tasking our Persons with Disability Affairs Office to impose stricter measures in the application, issuance, and usage of the QC PWD ID to deter the falsification of records,” Mayor Joy Belmonte, on the other hand, said.