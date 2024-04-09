Cope Thunder exercise boosts Phl-US air forces’ interoperability

The Philippine Air Force personnel will be conducting a series of tactical training and military exercises with their counterparts in the United States Air Force at the Northern Luzon Intensive Military Training Area in Basa Air Base, as well as in Brigadier General Benito N. Ebuen Air Base in Lapu-Lapu until 19 April.

At least 700 Filipino and American airmen will participate in the scheduled events, according to PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo.

“CT PH 24-1 will focus on Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs) and field exercises in Air and Ground Operations, as well as Logistics and other Mission support planning and execution,” Castillo told reporters.

PAF will utilize its FA-50PH fighter jets while USAF will deploy its F-16 and C-130J aircraft during the air exercises.

MGen. Fabian Pedregosa, Air Defense Command chief, underscored the unwavering commitment of the PAF and its international allies to “enhancing interoperability, strengthening deterrence and defense capabilities, promoting regional security and stability, and bolstering diplomatic ties.”