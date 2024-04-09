Boosting IP research

Last week, our IP Academy and De La Salle University (DLSU) successfully wrapped up the 5th Intellectual Property and Innovation Research Conference. With over 40 research papers and 100 participants — including one all the way from Japan — the event emerged as a regional platform for the interactive exchange of insights and discoveries.

Themed “Catalyst for Change: Innovation and IP for the Advancement of SDGs,” the conference put to light several innovative processes and products that could benefit and are benefiting certain communities and industries.

The following researchers were awarded as the Best Paper Presentations for each session:

•Narratives of Physics Teachers Using Virtual Simulations: Basis for In-Service Training Workshops by Lysly S. Jamillo

•Innovative Approaches to Enhance Consumer Acceptance and Economic Viability of Dried Fish Ice Cream Flavors for Market Success by Harvey Kier Ranara and July Hera G. Salomon

•Evaluation of Student Reimbursement System for Research Prototypes: Adopt-A-Prototype Program by Juan Kristopier D. Angeles

•PROJECT BANGKA: Bioluminescent-based Active panel for Night fishing light Generator and Knowledge Advancement by Marcus Matthew B. Sermonia

•Decongesting Senior High School Research Curriculum: The Mediated Research Program (MRP) by Ronald P. Bantugan

•Project PATIChem: Its Effects on the Academic Motivation and Performance of STEM 11 Students in Learning Molecular Geometry by Jerrypol C. Palma

•The Interplay of Research Attitude, Research Skills and Research Productivity: Basis for Ace Research and Development Dashboard-Tracker by Zarren Aleta Gaddi

•Tùbo sa Tubò: Nutrio®’s Impact on the Philippine Sugarcane Industry and Economic Growth by Cathrene P. Amante

•Organic and Inorganic Fertilizer: A Comprehensive Comparison and Effects on the Development of Plant Growth by Miah Rose L. Gonzales

However, only one group could be hailed as the best presenter. I’m sure the judges regretted taking on the difficult job of choosing one best paper out of dozens worth the acclaim.

The paper that garnered the well-deserved title tackled the strategic business use of industrial design for global competitiveness. In this paper, authors Carla Mae D. Leonor and lawyer Jocel Dilag, also co-founders, respectively, of the Bughaw Creative Collective and the Leflegis Legal Services, offered actionable recommendations for businesses to create a proactive approach in identifying and protecting their assets that could be registered as industrial designs.

Their paper, along with the other entries, will be published in the Asia Pacific Journal of IP Management and Innovation, a joint quarterly peer reviewed publication of IPOPHL and DLSU.

In all, the research conference helped get us off to a good start for the National IP Month (NIPM) celebration, which this year is focused on emphasizing IP’s role in “building our common future” as outlined in the Sustainable Development Agenda 2030. Throughout April, we have more to offer to enhance the public’s understanding, as well as deconstruct misunderstandings, about IP.

On 12 April, our IP Academy will be holding a master class to help social media influencers and content creators thrive in the digital space. The webinar will dissect the differences between copyright and trademarks and enable participants to leverage these tools for their growth.

Our IP Academy will also be going to Mindanao to conduct the Beyond IP Masterclass which takes seasoned experts into a deeper and more immersive learning experience about IP.

As we also celebrate April as Philippine National Literature Month, our Bureau of Copyright and Related Rights will be on tour from 19 to 21 April to boost copyright awareness at the 7th Iloilo Mega Book Fair organized by the various publishing industry players.

We also invite everyone to celebrate World Book and Copyright Day on the 23rd by joining us in a hybrid event that will promote reading among the young and the young at heart.

Our Documentation, Information and Technology Transfer Bureau (DITTB) will also be holding virtual seminars called iLEAP (Learn, Be Empowered, Adopt, and Profit from IP) to focus on industrial design and the procedures in adjudication and mediation. To ensure an inclusive celebration of IP, our DITTB will also be dedicating a learning session for MSMEs on the 29th.

At the end of IP month, we will be holding the much-awaited annual Gawad Yamang Isip Awards, an evening that takes place once a year for us to express our gratitude to the most trusted partners of IPOPHL and recognize people, businesses and organizations that are making a difference through their IP assets.

I hope everyone will visit our social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedInto see how they can join these events and celebrate IP together as a nation.