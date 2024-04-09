Bong Go continues to advocate for 'modern-day heroes' welfare

In a tribute to the unwavering spirit and sacrifice of healthcare workers (HCWs) during the COVID-19 pandemic, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues to advocate for the immediate release of their Health Emergency Allowance (HEA).

Drawing a parallel between the bravery of Filipino heroes commemorated during Araw ng Kagitingan and the modern-day heroism of HCWs, Go emphasized the crucial role these frontline workers played in the nation's fight against the pandemic.

"Sila po ang mga bayani sa panahon ng pandemya. Hindi natin mararating ito na nagbalik tayo sa normal kung hindi dahil sa kanilang sakripisyo," he remarked, underscoring the sacrifice of HCWs who have even lost their lives in the line of duty.

He shared that in a public hearing conducted on April 2 by the Senate Committee on Health which he chairs, the discussion centered on the HEA that had been previously advocated for and enacted into law, aimed at addressing the needs of healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Go reiterated his appeal to concerned agencies to expedite the release of the allowances, stating, "Mula noon hanggang ngayon, hindi ako tumitigil sa pag-apela sa gobyerno na ibigay na ang pending na HEA sa mga kuwalipikadong HCWs.”

He continued, “Sa katunayan, kahit noong panahon ni dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, nag-privilege speech pa ako sa Senado upang kastiguhin ang mabagal na pagre-release ng dagdag na benepisyo sa HCWs tulad ng mga death benefits para sa mga nagbuwis ng buhay noon.”

Last Congress, Go is one of the authors and co-sponsors in the Senate of the Republic Act No. 11712, which grants benefits and allowances to healthcare workers during public health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic. Even after lifting the State of Public Health Emergency in the country, he has persistently appealed to the executive branch to release the pending health emergency allowances owed to qualified healthcare workers.

Nearly a year has passed since the state of public health emergency was lifted, yet several HCWs are still awaiting their well-deserved HEA. He called on the Department of Health and the Department of Budget and Management for the expedited release of the HEA, framing it not just as a service rendered but as a debt owed by the government to its healthcare workers.

“Umapela tayong muli sa DOH at DBM na bilisan na ang pagre-release ng naturang HEA dahil services rendered na po ito. Ibig sabihin, utang po ito ng gobyerno sa mga HCWs,” he added.

As part of Go’s appeal, he asked DOH and DBM to reconcile their records to accurately determine the remaining number of healthcare workers who haven’t received their HEA, how much is expected to be released this year, and the amount needed to fulfill all obligations so that this can be sufficiently funded in the coming years.

“Isa sa mga hakbang na ating ipinayo sa DOH at DBM ay ang maayos na pag-reconcile ng kanilang records upang malaman kung ano na ba ang nabayaran, sino pa ang di nakakatanggap ng HEA, ano ang rason ng pagkaantala ng release ng pondo, at magkano pa ba ang kailangan upang mapunan ang kulang para mapondohan ang balanse sa mga susunod na taon at maisara na ang obligasyon na ito,” Go explained.

"Kapwa nangako ang DOH at ang DBM na ire-reconcile ang kanilang mga records para mabayaran na ang mga HCWs," he further shared, ensuring that the Senate Health Committee will continue to monitor the situation closely.