Beyond history’s spirit of valor

The whole nation commemorated yesterday the Day of Valor, also known as Araw ng Kagitingan, paying tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of our soldiers during World War II. However, amid the festivities and remembrances, there seems to be a missing piece in the celebration – the recognition of our present-day soldiers who continue to serve and protect our nation.

It’s important to honor the heroes of the past who fought valiantly in historic battles like Bataan and Corregidor because their courage and resilience have left an indelible mark on our history. But let’s not forget the men and women in uniform who are currently on the front lines, safeguarding our country and keeping the peace.

These modern-day soldiers face a different set of challenges and threats compared to their predecessors, but their dedication and commitment to duty are just as commendable. They sacrifice their time with their families, endure harsh conditions, and put their lives on the line to ensure our safety and security. Their service and sacrifices should not go unnoticed or unappreciated.

They, too, are our nation's true heroes and she-roes, and we owe them a debt of gratitude that can never be fully repaid.

There are thousands of soldiers whose stories embody this spirit of sacrifice and dedication. They dreamed of serving their country and protecting its people from a young age, inspired by tales of heroism and selflessness. When the chance came to enlist, they didn’t skip a beat. They trained hard, sharpened their skills, and quickly rose through the ranks to become leaders in their respective units.

They were deployed to war-torn regions where they witnessed the horrors of war firsthand. They saw the destruction caused by the enemy and watched as their fellow soldiers fell in battle. But through it all, they remained steadfast, always putting the safety of their comrades above their own.

Many of them, during intense firefights, were critically injured. Rushed to the hospital, doctors fought tooth and nail to save them. Miraculously, they pulled through, but their injuries were severe, leaving them with disabilities that ended their military career.

The news of their medical discharge hit them like a ton of bricks. Their lives had been dedicated to serving their country, and then, when they were shown the door, their dreams were shattered. Once a proud soldier, they felt like a fish out of water, their sacrifices fading into the background – lost and forgotten, their sacrifices overshadowed by time.

As the years rolled by, they struggled to find their footing in civilian life. They felt like relics of a bygone era. But deep down, the soldier in them never gave up. Despite their disabilities, they found ways to continue serving their communities, lending a helping hand to their comrades in need.

Though time may have passed and memories may have dulled, their courage and dedication remained unfaltering – the true spirit of a soldier. Retired from active duty but a soldier at heart, their legacy lives on.

Their stories may not make the headlines, but their courage and commitment are just as deserving of recognition.

Remember the unsung heroes as we honor past heroes during the 82nd Araw ng Kagitingan.

No soldier, past or present, must ever be forgotten, and their sacrifices should be always remembered with gratitude and respect. They selflessly served and continue to uphold the values of courage and honor that define the spirit of valor.

Their only regret is having just one life to sacrifice for our beloved country.