BBM defiant amid ‘threats’

Saying Philippine sovereign rights had been violated and actual physical harm had been inflicted on Filipinos, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, Araw ng Kagitingan or Day of Valor, said the country would never yield to foreign oppression.

In his speech at the Mount Samat National Shrine during the 82nd commemoration of the Fall of Bataan to Japanese invaders in 1942 during World War 2, Marcos urged Filipinos to emulate their ancestors’ resistance to “oppression and injustice.”

Since that war, the Philippines has enjoyed close ties with Japan. In fact, the country just ended a joint military operation in the West Philippine Sea with Japan, the United States and Australia.

“The fall of Bataan, thus, marked the resurgence of a genuinely independent, sovereign Philippines. Eighty-two years on, our nation remains confronted by novel challenges in varying forms and degrees, but with the same existential impact,” Marcos said.

“These challenges portend clear and present threats to our sovereign rights and, in fact, have already caused physical harm to our people,” he added.

He did not explicitly list the challenges or those behind them, but the Philippines has an ongoing maritime dispute with China over its encroachment and aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea.

The disputes have seen Chinese vessels enter waters that a 2016 international arbitral ruling declared was in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“These challenges are unacceptable. They are neither reasonable nor just, especially in this era of peaceful interrelations among nations,” Marcos said.

Like WW2

He compared the current situation to the country’s experience during World War 2, underscoring the importance of resilience and national unity in overcoming the challenges.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya and US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Robert Ewing joined Marcos at the commemoration in Pilar, Bataan.

“As demonstrated by our great ancestors, we should not succumb to oppression and injustice, especially within our own territory,” the President said.

“May we draw from this a deeper awareness, courage and resilience. Above all, may it continue to strengthen our unity and our sense of nationalism,” he added.

He emphasized the importance of learning from the past to confront present dangers, saying the country should not succumb to oppression and injustice, especially within its territory.

“Foul forces continue to threaten us outside and within, endangering the hard-fought gains we have made for our country,” Marcos said.

“There are times when our struggles seem too complex or too daunting. Still, it is precisely during those moments that we must stand by our cherished freedoms and principles, perform our tasks with utmost dedication and diligence, and fight fiercely for a better life and a brighter future,” he said.

He said the immortal line “Bataan has fallen” revealed the great paradox of the Filipino spirit.

“From the ashes of that defeat, we would rise even harder to secure the eventual freedom of our nation,” he added.

The national observance of Bataan Day was established in 1961 under Republic Act 3022.

Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte also called on Filipinos to take to heart and focus on the lessons of history.

“They exemplify courage and love for the country. Their desire to defend the honor and integrity of our country during the war is an inspiration that we must emulate and cherish,” she said of those who fought for the flag and country.

“Let’s celebrate the heroism of World War 2 veterans and give honor to their stand in the name of freedom,” she added.