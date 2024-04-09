Bayad Expands Bill Payment Options Across The Philippines

In an era marked by the rapid embrace of digital financial services, the Philippines has become a growing hub of innovation, with an increasing number of users leveraging the benefits of electronic payments, money transfers, loans, and digital banking solutions.

Amid this digital transformation, Bayad, the Philippines’ pioneer and leading figure in outsourced bill payment collection, is enhancing its role in the industry’s interconnected landscape. The company has notably increased its network of payment touchpoints by 75 percent between 2022 and 2024, solidifying its commitment to providing comprehensive and accessible payment solutions.

Evolution of the business

Bayad’s expansion strategy extends beyond its proprietary over-the-counter and digital platforms.

The company collaborates with top retail establishments, banks, fintech institutions, mobile application providers, and e-wallet providers, offering versatile payment options for various bills. This initiative is part of Bayad’s rebranding from Bayad Center to a more holistic Bayad, reflecting its evolution into a multi-channel payment platform. This transition aims to meet the diverse needs of the Filipino populace by offering an array of services, including utility, telecommunications, internet, insurance, and government payments, among others.

“We value not just the way people do payments, but we also help institutions to thrive and expand. We are continuously navigating opportunities that will not only help elevate the lives of Filipinos individually but will also bring economic resilience in the country. All our efforts in maximizing industry interconnectedness is set to help shape the future of a financially empowered Philippines,” Lawrence Y. Ferrer, Bayad’s President and CEO said.

Bayad’s recent partnerships with digital banks and mobile applications such as GoTyme, Tala, RCBC Diskartech, BillEase, PalawanPay, and Ventaja, alongside new biller additions like PisoPay.com and Sun Life Grepa, underscore its ongoing efforts to widen its service network. These collaborations aim to facilitate seamless payment processes for both consumers and institutions across the nation.