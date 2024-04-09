Bataan folk get housing

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and National Housing Authority (NHA) general manager Joeben Tai on Tuesday turned over housing units to 216 families in Balanga City, Bataan.

Marcos told the beneficiaries to consider the homes their ticket to a better life. “May you take good care of your houses since these will serve as the foundation of your dreams and beautiful futures,” he said.

The condominium-style housing project comprises six buildings, a four-story school building with 20 classrooms, a multi-purpose facility, and a covered basketball court.

In addition, a community center building accommodates a health center, a daycare facility, and a barangay learning hub.

He said they now have their own safe, high quality and comfortable homes.

“May you enrich the community here so that you may all progress and prosper together,” said the President, acknowledging the challenges the residents had faced for many years living under precarious conditions by the banks of the Talisay River.

Tai said safeguards were in place to prevent beneficiaries from subletting the assigned units. He said the recipients will lease the units for P800 a month and will be able to purchase their units under a rent-to-own arrangement after five years.

He said the approximate cost of each 27-square-meter unit with two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a kitchen is P1.2 million.

“It also depends on their capability and capacity to pay. If they choose to pay in cash — it’s around P1 million per unit — but if they opt for installment, we will add minimal interest,” Tai told the media in an interview.

Marcos expressed confidence in Tai and Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jerry Acuzar’s leadership in building more homes for the poor.

“With their leadership, I am confident that we will achieve our goals,” he said.

The NHA aims to build houses for 1.3 million informal sector families before Marcos’ term ends in 2028.

Tai said that they have completed housing projects for 300,000 families, with numerous projects still in progress.