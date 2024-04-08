Watsons offers up to 50% off on hair essentials

Health and beauty retailer Watsons announced a big sale event happening from 11 to 15 April 2024. Dubbed the Watsons Great Hair Sale, this event offers up to 50 percent discount on hair essentials and "Buy 1, Take 1" promo on selected items. Exclusive discounts also await Watsons Club members.

Experience ultimate hair pampering with deals like buy-one-take-one promotions on selected brands and buy-one-get-second-item offers at 50 percent off.

Exciting offers are also available for the most popular hair products, including L’Oreal, Zenutrients, and Creamsilk.

Visit the nearest Watson's store during the nationwide 5-day sale event. Watson's has more than 1,000 stores nationwide.